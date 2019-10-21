UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Upon Pak-Japan Cooperation In Artificial Intelligence Field

Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:14 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon strengthening of Pakistan-Japan cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) as Pakistan has huge potential in terms of more than half of its young population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon strengthening of Pakistan-Japan cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) as Pakistan has huge potential in terms of more than half of its young population.

During an interview with the Japanese news 24 (NTV), the president said he had launched the artificial intelligence training system initiative with target to produce about 100,000 AI experts within two years.

Dr Alvi is in Japan on the invitation of the Japanese government to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

The president invited the Japanese software companies to invest in Pakistan and said it was possible to engage in the software development and artificial intelligence development.

He said there were a lot of Japanese investment destinations in Pakistan. "I think that is what, staying in Pakistan, they can get involved in software development, etc. I suggest that there is an opening to Japanese investment, tremendous opening to Japanese investment.

It (Pakistan) is the 5th most populous country in the world. It is a huge market," the NTV quoted the president as saying.

About the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), the president termed the situation very alarming and referred to the Indian leadership's tactics to further escalate the situation.

He said Pakistan was a peace loving country and wanted to resolve all issues through dialogue. "Pakistan wants peace, it wants negotiations," he added.

The president also cherished the closer ties between the people of Japan and Pakistan, and expressed the desire to further strengthen those relations.

President Alvi said he felt attached to the culture and history of Japan.

He said, "Whenever I come here or I meet the Japanese people in Pakistan, I feel so much love between ourselves. I feel understanding, courtesy and politeness of the Japanese people. It is a pleasure and honour for me to join the enthronement ceremony. I think something which has long time been a tradition."

