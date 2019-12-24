UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Upon Proactive Role Of Mosques, Ulema In Resolution Of Social Challenges

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said the role of mosques and Ulema was pivotal in addressing the social issues by sensitizing the masses and spreading public awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said the role of mosques and Ulema was pivotal in addressing the social issues by sensitizing the masses and spreading public awareness.

A comprehensive policy framework in that regard must be developed through collaboration of ministries of religious affairs, health, education, climate change and the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), he added.

The president was chairing a meeting attended by Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, a press release said.

The meeting was briefed about the steps being taken by their respective ministries/departments to address the social challenges.

The president said for addressing the issues, relevant Islamic teachings on the important social matters must be disseminated in an effective manner to motivate the people to fulfill their responsibilities and obligations.

Islam, he said, had laid great emphasis on the social issues such as Taharat (purity), inheritance rights of women, and conservation of environment and water, therefore, the mosques could provide a vital platform to address those issues in a more effective way.

There was a dire need to start training courses for Ulema and religious speakers to keep them abreast about the challenges, he added.

