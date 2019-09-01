UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Upon Unity, Religious Harmony For Collective Welfare Of Society

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 12:30 AM

President stresses upon unity, religious harmony for collective welfare of society

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon the need for forging of unity, forbearance and religious harmony for collective welfare of the society.

In a message on the commencement of the new Hijrah Calendar 1441, the President felicitated the Muslim ummah and the nation and prayed for their prosperity.

The President Arif Alvi said that the new government had set the right direction for achievement of progress and prosperity with all its sincerity.

He expressed the confidence that soon they would achieve the national objectives of progress and prosperity.

The president observed that Muharram ul Harram was amongst the four sacred Islamic months which reminded us about the supreme sacrifices.

Besides, it gave us the courage to face all challenges with patience, tolerance, truthfulness, will and strong determination against forces of evil.

The month also gave us reflection over the unity and compassion among the mohajirs and Ansars during Hijrah period.

The president prayed for all to understand the real spirit and objective of this holy month.

