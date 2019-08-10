UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Upon Unity To Face Challenges

President stresses upon unity to face challenges

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon unity and harmony among the ranks of the nation to face the challenges and issues confronted by the country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon unity and harmony among the ranks of the nation to face the challenges and issues confronted by the country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity.

The president, in his message on the 73rd Independence Day, observed that all the strata of society had to work hard, irrespective of the factional or individual interests. He called upon all the citizens to play their due part in the progress and development of the country.

Felicitating the countrymen on the Independence Day, President Alvi said their forefathers had given immense sacrifices and due to their untiring efforts, Pakistan emerged on the world's globe as an independent country on 14th August 1947.

"No doubt, freedom is a huge blessing. Now onus is upon us to present Pakistan as highly reputable, progressive and prosperous country among the comity of nations and thus transforming Pakistan under the visions of its founding leaders Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

" The president also reiterated Pakistan's principled stance over Kashmir issue by extending full assurance to the Kashmiris, struggling for freedom from the Indian subjugation, of its political, moral and diplomatic support.

While expressing satisfaction over the sincere desire of patriotism and urge for the development of country as nurtured by the young generation, he said they had been fully acquainted with the objectives and significance behind the creation of Pakistan.

He also paid tribute to the security personnel and officers, who had laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland.

The president observed that the Independence Day also reinvigorated the spirit of patriotism and the desire to serve the country.

He said the nature had blessed the country with huge resources and geo-strategic positioning.

He called upon the countrymen to commit themselves to serve the motherland with renewed passion and vigour by transforming the country into a developed and prosperous piece of land.

