President strongly condemns attack on FC vehicle in Kech, condoles with families of martyred

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned attack on the vehicle of Frontier Constabulary (FC) South in District Kech of Balochistan, which caused martyrdom of one officer and five soldiers.

The President prayed for the departed souls and conveyed his condolence to the families of martyred including Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti belonging to Hafizabad, Naik Jamshed, Lance Naik Taimoor, Lance Naik Khizar Hayat, Sepoy Sajid and Sepoy Nadeem.

He said that sacrifices of the martyred for their motherland would never go in vain.