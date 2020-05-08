UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Strongly Condemns Attack On FC Vehicle In Kech, Condoles With Families Of Martyred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

President strongly condemns attack on FC vehicle in Kech, condoles with families of martyred

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned attack on the vehicle of Frontier Constabulary (FC) South in District Kech of Balochistan, which caused martyrdom of one officer and five soldiers.

The President prayed for the departed souls and conveyed his condolence to the families of martyred including Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti belonging to Hafizabad, Naik Jamshed, Lance Naik Taimoor, Lance Naik Khizar Hayat, Sepoy Sajid and Sepoy Nadeem.

He said that sacrifices of the martyred for their motherland would never go in vain.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Vehicle Hafizabad Jamshed Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

1 hour ago

Lufthansa to resume some European services in June ..

8 minutes ago

200,000 people fled DR Congo's troubled Ituri regi ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on maintain ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.