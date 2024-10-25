President Strongly Condemns Attack On Mosque In Lakki Marwat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:59 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned terrorist attack on a mosque in Lakki Marwat
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned terrorist attack on a mosque in Lakki Marwat.
The president also paid tribute to the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Cadet Arif Ullah for embracing martyrdom in the attack.
"Our religion does not permit attacks on places of worship and mosques," the president said in a statement issued by the President House.
He added that attacking places of worship was an extremely cowardly and un-Islamic act.
The president prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyr in Jannah and grant of patience to the bereaved family members.
