President strongly condemns attack on Pak envoy in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the Head of Pakistan's Mission in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani.

He felt relieved over the envoy being safe in the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the security guard injured in the attack.

"Attack on diplomatic mission is a matter of concern. I strongly condemn it," the president said.

He said Pakistan condemned terrorism in its all forms and manifestation and was resolved for its elimination.

The president said terrorism was a common threat that necessitated concerted efforts to effectively counter the scourge.