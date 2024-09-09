President Strongly Condemns Attack On Panjgur Police Van
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday strongly condemned the incident of firing targeting a police mobile van in Panjgur, which led to the killing of Sub-inspector Shakeel Ahmed.
The president paid tribute to the martyred sub-inspector, praying for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a President House press release.
He also paid homage to Sub-inspector Shakeel for his sacrifice and commitment to duty.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio campaign starts to vaccinate 7,86000 children in Rawalpindi District56 seconds ago
-
Phandu Police recover suicidal jacket11 minutes ago
-
Muqam strongly condemn CM KPK statement about PML-N leadership, national institutions21 minutes ago
-
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts different parts of KP21 minutes ago
-
Forte AI launches revolutionary App to search lob worldwide21 minutes ago
-
Department of sports Nawabshah organises divisional Inter Hockey series21 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns firing on police mobile van in Panjgur31 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal away cash,gold ornaments in three incidents41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Rabat holds event to recognise valor of Pakistani soldiers51 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahida Rehmani condemns Gandapur's remarks against female journalists1 hour ago
-
Jigar Muradabadi remembered on his 64th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
RDA seals four buildings in Millat Colony, High Court Road1 hour ago