President Strongly Condemns Attack On Panjgur Police Van

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

President strongly condemns attack on Panjgur police van

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday strongly condemned the incident of firing targeting a police mobile van in Panjgur, which led to the killing of Sub-inspector Shakeel Ahmed.

The president paid tribute to the martyred sub-inspector, praying for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a President House press release.

He also paid homage to Sub-inspector Shakeel for his sacrifice and commitment to duty.

