President Strongly Condemns Blast In Quetta, Pays Tribute To Martyred FC Personnel
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Quetta that resulted in the martyrdom of four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.
In a statement issued by the President House Press Wing, the president paid tribute to the FC personnel for sacrificing their lives for the defence of the country.
Expressing the national resolve to uproot terrorism from the country, President Zardari said that operations against the terrorists will continue until the menace is completely eliminated.
"The entire nation acknowledges and salutes the sacrifices of our martyrs," the president said.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and to grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.
