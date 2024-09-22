President Strongly Condemns Blast Near Police Van In Swat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday strongly condemned the bomb blast near a police van in Swat.
In a statement issued by the President House, he paid tribute to the police officer who was martyred in the incident.
He also expressed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion.
Terrorist elements are enemies not only of the country and nation but of humanity itself, the president said. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue efforts for the complete eradication of terrorism.
