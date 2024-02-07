President strongly condemns blasts in Qila Saifullah, Pishin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday strongly condemned the blast incidents at Qila Saifullah and Pishin District of Balochistan province.

The president, in a message, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blasts.

He sympathized with family members of those martyred in the blasts and prayed to Allah Almighty for the peace and elevation of the ranks of the departed souls.