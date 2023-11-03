Open Menu

President Strongly Condemns Bomb Blast In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast that took place in Dera Ismail Khan causing deaths and injuries.

The president expressed deep regret over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and speedy recovery for the injured.

He reiterated the country's resolve to completely eradicate terrorism from its soil.

