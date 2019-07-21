UrduPoint.com
President Strongly Condemns D I Khan Terrorist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives.

The president prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude, a news release said.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The president said the whole nation was resolute and united in the fight against terrorism.

