President strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden; urges measures for prevention of Islamophobic acts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and said the painful incident had deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims.

On his Twitter handle, the president said every state must take measures for the prevention of such Islamophobic acts.

"I urge the international community to work for promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue to create tolerance for each other's religious beliefs and values," he added in a related tweet.

The president stressed that humanity must move away from acts of senseless hatred towards uniting the world in peace.