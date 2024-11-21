Open Menu

President Strongly Condemns Firing At Passengers Vehicles In Kurram

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing took place in Kurram district targeting the passengers vehicles.

The president, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and called it a coward and inhumane act.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take perpetrators of the attack on innocent citizens to the task.

President Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and emphasised the best possible medical treatment to them.

