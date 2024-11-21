President Strongly Condemns Firing At Passengers Vehicles In Kurram
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing took place in Kurram district targeting the passengers vehicles.
The president, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and called it a coward and inhumane act.
He instructed the authorities concerned to take perpetrators of the attack on innocent citizens to the task.
President Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.
He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and emphasised the best possible medical treatment to them.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CUIST organizes 13th convocation, awarded 29 gold medals, 1158 degrees2 minutes ago
-
PTDC announces photographic competition to mark Int’l Mountain Day2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman holds Khuli Katcheri in Landi Kotal to address public issues2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to convene APC to address security, governance issues in KP2 minutes ago
-
UoM organizes seminar on Iqbal’s teachings for youth2 minutes ago
-
Official team restoring water course on court orders attacked12 minutes ago
-
Climate Governance and Journalism Fellowship launched under Green Campus Initiative12 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,441 injured in 1,366 accidents in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
NADRA opens office in Satiana Bungalow12 minutes ago
-
Two drug suppliers sentenced to 9-years jail term12 minutes ago
-
PM announces Rs5 mln award for FBR officer to identify massive sales tax fraud12 minutes ago
-
Smog: 56,000 affected by respiratory diseases12 minutes ago