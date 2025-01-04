Open Menu

President Strongly Condemns Firing Incident In Kurram

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM

President strongly condemns firing incident in Kurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned a firing incident at Lower Kurram and emphasized the need to take strict action against those elements trying to disrupt peace efforts in the area.

The president prayed for the swift recovery of the Deputy Commissioner and others who were injured in the firing incident, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president observed that miscreants wanted to stir chaos and stressed upon the people not to let these elements succeed in their malicious objectives.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Asif Ali Zardari

Recent Stories

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

1 minute ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

16 minutes ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

3 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

4 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

4 hours ago
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

5 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan