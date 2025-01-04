President Strongly Condemns Firing Incident In Kurram
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned a firing incident at Lower Kurram and emphasized the need to take strict action against those elements trying to disrupt peace efforts in the area.
The president prayed for the swift recovery of the Deputy Commissioner and others who were injured in the firing incident, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president observed that miscreants wanted to stir chaos and stressed upon the people not to let these elements succeed in their malicious objectives.
