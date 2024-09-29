President Strongly Condemns Gruesome Murder Of Labourers In Panjgur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 01:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the brutal killing of labourers in Panjgur, Balochistan.
The president expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president called for effective action against terrorist elements targeting labourers and said that innocent targeting labourers and civilians was a brutal and condemnable act.
He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.
President Zardari prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the incident.
