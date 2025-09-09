President Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Doha
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) President, Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Doha, terming it an unacceptable violation of Qatar’s sovereignty.
In a statement from the Presidency, the president said the assault caused fear, panic, and loss of innocent civilian lives.
He stressed that such actions pose a grave threat to regional peace and stability.
“An attack of this nature on Qatar’s sovereignty is unacceptable,” the President remarked, adding that Pakistan stands firmly in solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar during this difficult time.
The President further underlined that Pakistan remains committed to supporting efforts for peace and security in the region.
