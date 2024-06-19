Open Menu

President Strongly Condemns Journalist Khalil Jibran’s Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of Khalil Jibran, a senior journalist of private tv channel, Khyber news, in Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over his murder.

He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for them to bear the loss with fortitude, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president stressed upon making of all possible efforts to bring Jibran’s murderers to justice.

He also underscored the need of taking steps for the safety of journalists in Pakistan.

