President Strongly Condemns Journalist Khalil Jibran’s Murder
Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of Khalil Jibran, a senior journalist of private tv channel, Khyber news, in Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over his murder.
He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for them to bear the loss with fortitude, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president stressed upon making of all possible efforts to bring Jibran’s murderers to justice.
He also underscored the need of taking steps for the safety of journalists in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCB removes 5,200 tons of sacrificial animals' entrails1 minute ago
-
Balochistan budget on Friday41 minutes ago
-
Four land fraudsters sentenced to 96 years for defrauding British Pakistani family51 minutes ago
-
Naqvi lauds CDA chairman, teams over zero waste operation during Eid days1 hour ago
-
Govt taking series of initiatives in IT, agriculture sector to boost domestic, foreign investment: m ..1 hour ago
-
DHO pays surprise visit to Nathiagali Civil Hospital1 hour ago
-
LWMC sets new sanitation standards on Eid under CM Punjab's leadership2 hours ago
-
Geneva seminar highlights rising Islamophobia, persecution of Indian Muslims2 hours ago
-
KFM condemns India's closure of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid on Eid2 hours ago
-
JKLF leader urges President Biden to appoint special envoy on Kashmir2 hours ago
-
SP directs all steps to ensure tourists' pleasant travel to Murree2 hours ago
-
World Sickle Cell awareness day stresses early diagnosis, education to extend patient life expectanc ..2 hours ago