President Strongly Condemns Karachi Blast Targeting Chinese Nationals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:57 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday strongly condemned the attack that took place in Karachi targeting the Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday strongly condemned the attack that took place in Karachi targeting the Chinese nationals.

The president expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and sympathized with the bereaved families of Chinese nationals.

"Pakistan will take the terrorists involved in the incidents to task. Our hearts go out to the Chinese people in this hour of distress," he remarked.

