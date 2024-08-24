President strongly condemns Pishin blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Pishin resulting in the martyrdom of innocent children.

In a message, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the young children and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The president reaffirmed his resolve to continue the fight against terrorism, directing the relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyred children in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with patience.