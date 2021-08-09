President strongly condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday strongly condemned Quetta blast and said that such nefarious activities could not shake Pakistan's strong resolve against terrorism.

The president expressed his grief over the death of police jawans, a press release said.

He said the enemies of the country and humanity wanted to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

The president said Pakistani nation had defeated the terrorism itself and Pakistan would foil the despicable designs of terrorists.