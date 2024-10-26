Open Menu

President Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack In North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of innocent civilians and police personnel in a suicide attack in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Strongly condemning the suicide attack on a police check post, the president said the attack on the policemen was a cowardly act.

"Terrorists will never succeed in their evil designs," the president said in a statement issued by the President House.

He stressed the need for taking all possible measures to completely eradicate terrorism.

Paying tribute to the martyred personnel, President Zardari prayed for patience for the bereaved families, and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

