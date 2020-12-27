President strongly condemns terrorist attack on FC check post

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps check post in Harnai area of Balochistan province in which seven soldiers embraced shahdat last night.

According to a press release, the president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of soldiers.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the president prayed for the high ranks of the martyred soldiers and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.