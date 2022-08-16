UrduPoint.com

President Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Polio Security Personnel In Tank

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

President strongly condemns terrorist attack on polio security personnel in Tank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorist attack on a polio team in district Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which two policemen embraced shahadat.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the shahadat of two policemen Pir Rehman and Nisar Khan, the president said the sacrifices of security personnel and health workers during the national polio drive would not go in vain.

The elements carrying out such abhorrent attacks were the enemies of the future of the country's children, he said while paying tributes to the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies.

The president expressed the resolve to completely eliminate polio in Pakistan with joint efforts, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, expressed his deep sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for them to bear the losses with equanimity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Tank Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

2 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

3 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

3 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

4 hours ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.