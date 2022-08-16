President strongly condemns terrorist attack on polio security personnel in Tank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorist attack on a polio team in district Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which two policemen embraced shahadat.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the shahadat of two policemen Pir Rehman and Nisar Khan, the president said the sacrifices of security personnel and health workers during the national polio drive would not go in vain.

The elements carrying out such abhorrent attacks were the enemies of the future of the country's children, he said while paying tributes to the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies.

The president expressed the resolve to completely eliminate polio in Pakistan with joint efforts, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, expressed his deep sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for them to bear the losses with equanimity.