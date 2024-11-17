President Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kalat
Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on check post in Kalat.
The president expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of brave soldiers in the terrorist attack.
Terrorist elements are enemies of the nation, aiming to sabotage the journey of progress, he said adding that the people of Balochistan reject terrorist elements.
The president stressed that the terrorists will not be allowed to disrupt the peace of Balochistan.
He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured in the incident.
Offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, the president prayed for their patience and strength.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah observed2 minutes ago
-
Forging new paths: Green Tourism, GRCP partner for sustainable cultural preservation2 minutes ago
-
Smoky vehicles fined22 minutes ago
-
Wheat growers urged to use nitro-phos22 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court32 minutes ago
-
30 brick kilns demolished32 minutes ago
-
Police, PFA foils unhygienic meat supply, one held32 minutes ago
-
Cross Firing: Accused wanted in 44 cases killed42 minutes ago
-
Accused in police custody injured by firing of own accomplices52 minutes ago
-
Five illegal oil agencies owners held52 minutes ago
-
Role of diet & nutrition in cancer: A pathway to prevention and support1 hour ago
-
Unknown corpse recovered from canal1 hour ago