President Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In S. Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a checkpoint in South Waziristan and paid tribute to 16 brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the attack.
He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the losses and extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying for their patience and fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president reaffirmed the nation's resolve to continue operations till the complete eradication of Fitna al-Khwarij.
He emphasized that the entire nation stood united with its security forces in the fight against terrorism and reiterated that terrorists were the enemies of humanity and the country.
President Zardari stressed the importance of continuing operations to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.
Recent Stories
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President strongly condemns terrorist attack in S. Waziristan1 minute ago
-
Annual canals closure to kick off from Dec 26: Spokesman IRSA2 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal urges parties to engage in meaningful dialogue for national stability22 minutes ago
-
'Plantation in Cholistan to boost wildlife preservation'32 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack on security check-post42 minutes ago
-
7 gamblers apprehended42 minutes ago
-
IIOJ&K bleeds as Indian troops target innocent Youth: report1 hour ago
-
Greenhouse set up with Turkish assistance at Sindh Agriculture University13 hours ago
-
16 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom, 8 khwarij terrorists killed in South Wazirstan13 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 72,900 cusecs water13 hours ago
-
Renowned poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered on death anniversary13 hours ago
-
ICT exceeds polio vaccination target in week-long drive13 hours ago