President strongly condemns terrorist attack in S. Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a checkpoint in South Waziristan and paid tribute to 16 brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the attack.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the losses and extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying for their patience and fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president reaffirmed the nation's resolve to continue operations till the complete eradication of Fitna al-Khwarij.

He emphasized that the entire nation stood united with its security forces in the fight against terrorism and reiterated that terrorists were the enemies of humanity and the country.

President Zardari stressed the importance of continuing operations to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.