President Strongly Condemns Terrorists’ Attack In Kalat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

President strongly condemns terrorists’ attack in Kalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned a terrorists’ attack in District Kalat and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 18 security personnel.

The president paid tribute to the martyred personnel and prayed for their high ranks and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also praised the security forces for their timely action and by sending 12 terrorists to hell.

President Zardari observed that terrorist elements wanted to disrupt peace of Balochistan and reiterated that security forces would continue their operations to eliminate enemies of the country.

The people of Pakistan had rejected those elements who wanted to disturb law and order in the country, he said, adding that the entire nation supported its security forces in the fight against terrorism.

