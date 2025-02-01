President Strongly Condemns Terrorists’ Attack In Kalat
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned a terrorists’ attack in District Kalat and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 18 security personnel.
The president paid tribute to the martyred personnel and prayed for their high ranks and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
He also praised the security forces for their timely action and by sending 12 terrorists to hell.
President Zardari observed that terrorist elements wanted to disrupt peace of Balochistan and reiterated that security forces would continue their operations to eliminate enemies of the country.
The people of Pakistan had rejected those elements who wanted to disturb law and order in the country, he said, adding that the entire nation supported its security forces in the fight against terrorism.
Recent Stories
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Progress on PET-Scan facility at Nishtar Hospital reviewed47 seconds ago
-
Continuous snowfall in Galyat resolves water shortages49 seconds ago
-
KP announces Rs10,000 Ramadan Package for deserving families51 seconds ago
-
88,000 acre early cotton sowing target set for Lodhran district53 seconds ago
-
CM message on interfaith harmony week54 seconds ago
-
President strongly condemns terrorists’ attack in Kalat57 seconds ago
-
JCP recommends for appointment of Additional Judges in PHC59 seconds ago
-
RPO visits under-construction Safe City project1 minute ago
-
20 UoS employees return after performing Umrah11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of 187 development projects11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrests 13 suspects in crackdown on illegal weapons21 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead on court premises31 minutes ago