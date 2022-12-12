UrduPoint.com

President Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Firing By Afghan Border Forces In Chaman

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

President strongly condemns unprovoked firing by Afghan Border Forces in Chaman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Afghan border forces targeting the civilian population in Chaman.

The president emphasised the need for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

He hoped that the Afghan government would take strict action against those involved in the incident.

He said the protection of the civilian population living on the two sides of the border was the responsibility of both countries.

The president expressed condolence over the loss of lives and prayed for early recovery of those injured and sympathised with the victim families.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Afghanistan Chaman Border Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

13 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

1 hour ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.