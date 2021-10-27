UrduPoint.com

President Strongly Urges Indian Govt To Stop Persecution Campaign In I IIOJ&K

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:52 AM

President strongly urges Indian govt to stop persecution campaign in I IIOJ&K

Dr Arif Alvi  says the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have celebrated the win of Pakistani cricket team against India which shows their love for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2021) A rally led by President Arif Alvi was taken out on the constitution avenue in Islamabad today to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally, the President strongly urged the Indian government to stop its persecution campaign in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

The President regretted that the world community had turned its back to the atrocities being committed by Modi government against Kashmiri people.

Paying glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, the President said Pakistan fully stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said Pakistan has strongly raised the plight of Kashmiri people at every forum. He said our hearts beat with the Kashmiri people.

Dr Arif Alvi pointed out that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the win of Pakistani cricket team against India which shows their love for Pakistan. He said India should be ashamed of its act of registering cases against the celebrating Kashmiris.

The President categorically stated that India would not be allowed to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory. He said Kashmir will get independence and become part of Pakistan.

With such Hindutva and RSS ideology, he said Modi government is only digging the grave of its own country.

