President Suggests Early Population Census With Stakeholders' Consultation For Consensus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:53 PM

President suggests early population census with stakeholders' consultation for consensus

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that in view of the controversy over the results of the population census, the next census should be held early by incorporating the suggestions of all the stakeholders to evolve a consensus

The president, in an interview with a private television channel (Sindh tv), said as per law, the consensus on census result was essential for holding the elections. He said people of Karachi, Sindh and Punjab had reservation over under counting.

Regarding the 18th amendment, the president said it had been implemented with the federation handling international treaties and the provinces implementing those treaties.

However, he said, any shortcomings in the 18th amendment could be addressed. He said the devolution of power was essential but federation thought that it had more responsibilities than the revenue.

About the performance of PTI government, he said it inherited several issues like artificial rupee values, current account deficit and low revenue generation.

At macroeconomic level, current account deficit of annual $18 billion had been turned positive.

He said the national economy made a turnaround despite COVID-19 and also maintained a balance between lives and livelihood by allowing business activity and even opening mosques during Holy month of Ramzan.

He said currently, the investors were coming to Pakistan as the stock exchange was also responding well.

To a question, he said the issue of missing persons was a painful one and the government as well as courts must keep focusing on it, though the ratio had already reduced comparing the past.

About the NAB law, he said it covered the corruption made during last 40 years in which the number of cases on opposition parties would obviously be far more than the PTI which had just two years of rule.

