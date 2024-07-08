Open Menu

President Summon National Assembly To Meet On July 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday summoned the National Assembly to meet on July 9, 2024.

The National Assembly will meet on Tuesday at Parliament House at 1700 hours, a President House press release said.

The president summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

