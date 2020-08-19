President summons joint session of Parliament

The President Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the Majlis-e- Shoora (Parliament) in joint sitting to meet at Parliament House, Islamabad on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The President Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the Majlis-e- Shoora (Parliament) in joint sitting to meet at Parliament House, Islamabad on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

The President has summoned the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 and clause (3) of article 56 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.