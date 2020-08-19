UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Summons Joint Session Of Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:21 PM

President summons joint session of Parliament

The President Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the Majlis-e- Shoora (Parliament) in joint sitting to meet at Parliament House, Islamabad on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The President Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the Majlis-e- Shoora (Parliament) in joint sitting to meet at Parliament House, Islamabad on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

The President has summoned the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 and clause (3) of article 56 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Parliament August 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

56 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

1 hour ago

FBR Intensifies operations against fake, flying In ..

5 minutes ago

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Defense Minister Orders Troops Reinforc ..

5 minutes ago

CDA issues transfer orders of seven officers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.