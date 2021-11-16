President summons joint session of parliament on Wednesday

President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the National Assembly and Senate on November 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the National Assembly and Senate on November 17.

The joint session of parliament will be held at 1200 hours on Wednesday, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing here on Tuesday said.