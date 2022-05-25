President summons joint session of parliament on May 26

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the joint sitting of the parliament on May 26, the President House said Wednesday.

The joint sitting of the parliament has been convened to meet at 4 p.m.The president has called the session under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.