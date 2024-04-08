President summons joint session of Parliament on April 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned joint session of the Parliament on the 16th of this month at 4:00 pm.

The President convened the joint session of Parliament under Articles 54 (1) and 56 (3) of the Constitution.

Under Article 56 (3) of the Constitution, the President shall address a joint session of Parliament at the commencement of the parliamentary year after general elections.