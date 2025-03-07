President summons joint session of Parliament on March 10

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday summoned a joint session of the Parliament on March 10, 2025 (Monday) at 3:00 PM at the Parliament House.

The President summoned the joint session of Parliament in exercise of the powers conferred by article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan.