President Summons Joint Session Of Parliament On March 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM

President summons joint session of Parliament on March 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday summoned a joint session of the Parliament on March 10, 2025 (Monday) at 3:00 PM at the Parliament House.

The President summoned the joint session of Parliament in exercise of the powers conferred by article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

