President Summons Joint Session Of Parliament On Aug 30

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:55 PM

President summons joint session of Parliament on Aug 30

The President of Pakistan has summoned the Joint Session of Parliament on August 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The President of Pakistan has summoned the Joint Session of Parliament on August 30.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 read with clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President has summoned both the Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) on Friday, August 30 at 5 pm," a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat said.

The president also summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday (September 2) at 4 pm.

