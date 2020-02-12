UrduPoint.com
President Summons Joint Session Of Parliament

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:51 PM

President summons joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan has summoned the joint session of Parliament on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the President had called the session according to clause 1 of article 54 of the constitution.

