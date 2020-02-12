President summons joint session of Parliament

President of Pakistan has summoned the joint session of Parliament on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan has summoned the joint session of Parliament on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the President had called the session according to clause 1 of article 54 of the constitution.