President summons Joint session of parliament today

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) President Dr. Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of parliament today under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

The joint session will be held today (5:00 pm) at Parliament House Islamabad to discuss important legislation.

The House will pass a resolution to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources said that the bills submitted by the National Assembly to the joint sitting of Parliament include increasing the number of judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), FATF, Pakistan Medical Tribunal Bill, Mutual Legal Assistants Bill, Federal Public Service Commission Bill, Human Rights Bill and Companies Amendment Bill.