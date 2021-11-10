President summons joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned joint session of the Parliament to meet at Parliament House here on Thursday at 11:00 am

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned joint session of the Parliament to meet at Parliament House here on Thursday at 11:00 am.

The president summoned the joint sitting of the Parliament under Article 54 clause (1) of the constitution, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.