ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned Joint Session of the Parliament at 3.00 p.m. on February 8 (Wednesday).

The Parliament's Joint Session has been summoned under Articles 48(1) and 54 (1) of the Constitution, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing here on Monday said.