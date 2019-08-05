President summons joint sitting of Parliament to discuss situation in Occupied Kashmir

President of Pakistan has summoned the joint session of the Parliament on August 6, Tuesday at 11 am at Parliament House, says a notification from the National Assembly Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :President of Pakistan has summoned the joint session of the Parliament on August 6, Tuesday at 11 am at Parliament House, says a notification from the National Assembly Secretariat.

The members of Parliament will discuss the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.