President summons joint sitting of Parliament to discuss situation in Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:07 PM
President of Pakistan has summoned the joint session of the Parliament on August 6, Tuesday at 11 am at Parliament House, says a notification from the National Assembly Secretariat
The members of Parliament will discuss the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.