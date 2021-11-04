President summons NA, Senate sessions

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday summoned the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Friday, November 5, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday summoned the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Both the Houses would respectively meet on 10:30 AM at the Parliament House, according to President House statement.