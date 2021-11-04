President Summons NA, Senate Sessions
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday summoned the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Both the Houses would respectively meet on 10:30 AM at the Parliament House, according to President House statement.