President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Friday (January 22, 2021) at 10:30 a.m., a press release issued by the President's Media Wing here on Thursday said.