President summons NA, Senate sessions on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate to be held separately on October 17.

The president has summoned the session of National Assembly on October 17 (Thursday) at 4:00 pm, while that of Senate on October 17 (Thursday) at 3:00 pm, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Wednesday.

President Zardari has summoned the sessions of both Houses of Parliament under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.