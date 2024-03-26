President summons NA session on April 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari, on Tuesday, summoned a session of the National Assembly on April 1st at 4:00 PM in the Parliament House.

The president summoned the session under the powers conferred by Clause (1) Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan, said National Assembly Secretariat in a news release.