President Summons NA Session On April 16
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:29 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on April 16, the President House said Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on April 16, the President House said Thursday.
The session will be held on 10.30 a.m, the Press Wing of the President House said.