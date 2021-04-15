UrduPoint.com
President Summons NA Session On April 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:29 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on April 16, the President House said Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on April 16, the President House said Thursday.

The session will be held on 10.30 a.m, the Press Wing of the President House said.

