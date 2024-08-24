President summons NA session on August 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday summoned the National Assembly session on Monday (August 26) at 5:00 p.m.

The president summoned the session in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the constitution of Pakistan.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the current session will be the 9th session of the 16th National Assembly.