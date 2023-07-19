Open Menu

President Summons NA Session On July 20, Senate On July 24

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

President summons NA session on July 20, Senate on July 24

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday separately summoned the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate to be held on July 20 and July 24 respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday separately summoned the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate to be held on July 20 and July 24 respectively.

The National Assembly session will be held on Thursday, July 20 at 1700 hours while the Senate would meet on Monday, July 24 at 1500 hours.

The president summoned sessions of both Houses of Parliament on the prime minister's advice under Article 54 of the Constitution.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Parliament July Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to President ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to President Erdogan of Türkiye

7 minutes ago
 441 private establishments violated Emiratisation ..

441 private establishments violated Emiratisation decisions in 1 year: MoHRE

22 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

40 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

40 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

41 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

41 minutes ago
AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

41 minutes ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

40 minutes ago
 Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

40 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

40 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

40 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan